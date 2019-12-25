OBIT: Mr. Elbert Wayne Parkerson

Mr. Elbert Wayne Parkerson, age 63, of Smithville, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Mr. Parkerson was born March 15, 1956 in Lebanon, TN, a son of the late Elbert Lee Parkerson and Elizabeth Ione Allen Parkerson. Mr. Parkerson worked construction and retired from Federal Mogul in Smithville, TN.

Mr. Parkerson is survived by Sister; Faye Parkerson Neville of Smithville, TN. Nieces; Tammy (Mitchell) Driver, and Lynda Neville. Nephew; Braxton Kane Bennett. Uncle; J.C. (Pat) Allen of Alexandria, TN. Aunts; Ruby Nell Parkerson of Smithville, TN, and Dean Allen of Dale Ridge, TN. Several cousins also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Parkerson are scheduled to be conducted from Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, TN, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2PM with Eld. Johnny Adcock and Eld. David Frazier officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Cemetery.

Visitation with the Parkerson family will be held at Avant Funeral Home on Friday from 11AM until 8PM and again on Saturday from 10AM until the time of the service at 2PM.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME, DIRECTORS