OBIT: Mrs. Catherine Smith Glover

Mrs. Catherine Smith Glover, age 91, of the St. Mary’s Community in Smith County, TN, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Mrs. Glover was born August 1, 1928 in Lancaster, TN, a daughter of the late Alfred “Cub” Smith and Effie Ethel Petty Smith. She was also preceded in death by Brothers; Buck Smith, Cecil Smith, and Bill Smith, and Sisters; Dorothy Chaffin, Dimple Watson, Imogene Smith, Ruby Rice, and Glenda Sue Woods. Son; James Randall Glover. Two Grandsons; Timothy Taylor Glover and Charles Keith Glover. Mrs. Catherine married James Douglas Glover on April 1, 1946 and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2006.

Mrs. Glover worked at Texas Boot in Carthage, TN, and at the Gregory’s Convalescent Home in Carthage, TN, as a cook. She was a member of the Club Springs Macedonia The Baptist Church of Christ.

Mrs. Glover is survived by Son; Eddie (Melissa) Glover of Cookeville, TN. Seven grandchildren; James Randall (Lisa) Glover, Jr, Angela Renee (Ricky) McCormack, Elizabeth Landell Glover, Jacqueline Nicole (Jonathan) Williams, Kimberly Ann Glover, Hannah Riley Glover, and Emily Grace Glover. Sister; Shirley Petty of Buffalo Valley, TN. Eight great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Glover are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, January 6, 2019 at 1PM with Bro. John Davis and Bro. Josh Sherman officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 3PM until 8PM and again on Monday after 9AM until service time at 1PM.

