OBIT: Mr. Daryl Christian

Mr. Daryl Christian, age 44, of Hogans Creek, died Wednesday morning, January 22, at Saint Thomas Midtown. He is survived by; father, Ray Christian of Hogans Creek; brother, Cason Christian of Hogans Creek.

Mr. Christian is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, January 25, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Sue Hunt and Eld. Tiffany Crawford will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jimmy Christian, Timmy Christian, Ronnie Butler Jr. Ronnie Stacey, Jamie Stacey, Greg Scantland.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Emmanuel Church of Jesus Building Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage