OBIT: Doris Helen “Kitty” Harper

Doris Helen “Kitty” Harper, 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home in Cameron Woods, Angola, Indiana.

She was born on April 12, 1932 in DeKalb County, Tennessee to Marvin Leroy and Willie (Davis) Campbell. She married Robert H. Harper on October 16, 1949.

Kitty had been the owner and operator of Harper’s Beauty Shop in Detroit, Michigan and also a Travel Agent in Southfield, Michigan.

She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Harper of Belleville, Michigan, Rick C. (Margaret) Harper of Roseburg, Oregon and William (Mary) Harper of Wixom, Michigan and daughter, Cindy (David) Harmon of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her 8 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert H. Harper on July 12, 2010 and her brother, Jimmie Campbell.

There will be no services.

Burial will be in Gordonsville Cemetery, Gordonsville, Tennessee.

Weicht Funeral Home, Inc.

www.weichtfh.com