OBIT: Mr. Willie D. Tisdale

Mr. Willie D. Tisdale, age 87 of Hickman, TN, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Mr. Tisdale was born September 18, 1932, a son of the late Molton Joseph Tisdale and Mary Rachel Pullum Tisdale. He was also preceded in death by Step-Son; Anthony Franklin on December 2, 2014 and Siblings; Hazel Belle McDowell, Hershel Tisdale, Ernest Tisdale, Floyd Tisdale, Ethel Williams, and Johnny Wilson Tisdale.

Mr. Tisdale married Peggy Ann Woodard on April 10, 1975. He retired from TRW after working for 34 years. Mr. Tisdale was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Carthage, TN.

Mr. Tisdale is survived by Wife; Peggy Woodard Tisdale of Hickman, TN. Son; Gary (Norma) Tisdale of Lancaster, TN. Step-Sons; Bernie Franklin and Scotty Franklin. Adopted Son; Darren Franklin. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister; Eva Mullican of Detroit, MI. Brothers; Lloyd Tisdale of Smithville, TN, and Bobby (Pannie) Tisdale of Gordonsville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Tisdale are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes at 2PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 with Bro. Frank Bratcher and Bro. Jeff Burton officiating. Interment will follow in the Sircy Cemetery in Jackson County.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 4PM until service time at 8PM and on Sunday after 11AM until service time at 2PM.

