OBIT: Mr. Billy Tyree

Mr. Bill Tyree

Mr. Bill Tyree, age 81, of Tanglewood, died Sunday evening, February 2, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Linda Tyree; son, Mark Tyree of the Watervale Community; 2 grandsons, Cody Tyree of Tanglewood, Jon Tyree and wife Samantha of Lebanon; 2 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Tyree is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, February 5, at 1:00 PM. Eld. James “PeeWee” Massey and Bro. Charles Knight will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Cody Tyree, Jon Tyree, Moose Tyree, Robert Spike, Tony Fluallen, Elon Wilkerson.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

