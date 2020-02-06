OBIT: Mr. Don “Monk” Bain

Mr. Don “Monk” Bain, age 66 of Alexandria, TN, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Mr. Bain was born June 2, 1953 in Lebanon, TN, a son of the late Buddy Bass Bain and Mattie Bell Dodd Bain. He was also preceded in death by Sister; Gladys Anita Hayes and Two Brothers; William Andy Bain and Buddy Otis Bain.

Mr. Bain is survived by two Children; Billy Joe (Juli) Bain of Beech Grove, TN, and Christopher Lee (Amanda) Bain of Alexandria, TN. Two Grandchildren; Wyatt Christopher Bain and Jayden Daniel Bain. Five Step-grandchildren; Kenneth Morton, Jr, Richard Dietz, Sean McSwain, Connor McSwain, and Ashley Totherow. Three step great-grandchildren; Jed, Avery, and Addelyn. Two Sisters; Jean (Richard) Hackett of Gordonsville, TN, and Francis Jordan of Mt. Juliet, TN. Mother of his children; Leona Jane Bain of Sykes, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Bain are scheduled to be conducted from the Avant Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1PM with Bro. Richard Hackett officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillview Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Avant Funeral Home on Friday from 1PM until 8PM and on Saturday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

