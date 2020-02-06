OBIT: Mrs. Dwin Wright

Mrs. Dwin Wright, age 78, of Rome, died Wednesday morning, February 5, at her home. She is survived by: husband, Wayne Wright; daughter, Pam Wright Knight and husband Jimmy of Donelson; grandson, Blake Hunter; brother, Terry Kemp and wife Denise of Buffalo.

Mrs. Wright is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, February 8 at Smith County Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are: David Painter, Ricky Sircy, James Boyd Norris, Randy Norris, Charles Kemp, Victor Wayne Mundy.

Visitation will be on Saturday only at the Carthage Chapel from noon until leaving for the cemetery at 2:45 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the American Parkinsons Disease Association.

