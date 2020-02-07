OBIT: Mr. Paul McGinnis

Mr. Paul McGinnis, age 65 of Brush Creek, TN, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Mr. McGinnis was born February 25, 1954 in St. Louis, MO, a son of Paul Monroe McGinnis and the late Mary Frances Wevers. He worked in construction as a carpenter building houses for many years. Later, he worked for The Pavilion in Lebanon, TN for 15 years. He married Judy Marie Capps.

Mr. McGinnis is survived by Wife; Judy Capps McGinnis of Brush Creek, TN. Children; Misty Lynn, Paul Jeramie, Izaak, Joshua, and Heather. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Father; Paul Monroe McGinnis of Brush Creek, TN. Step-Mother; Marcy McGinnis of Brush Creek, TN. Sisters; Sherri Lee Williams and Rose Ella McGinnis. Brother; Dale Wayne McGinnis.

Services for Mr. McGinnis will be held at a later date.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME, ALEXANDRIA