OBIT: Mrs. Thelma Jean (Gibbs) Petty

Mrs. Thelma Jean (Gibbs) Petty passed from this earth on the morning of February 6, 2020.

Mrs. Petty is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Lloyd Petty and her four sons: Albert (spouse Cathy), Danny (spouse Alix), Mark (spouse Jamie), Garland (spouse Sally), six grandchildren and two great grandsons.

Mrs. Petty was born April 14, 1935 in Gordonsville, TN to Herman Gibbs and Ruth McKinney Gibbs. She had 11 brothers and sisters, all now deceased. She attended high school at Gordonsville High School, where she was a good student and basketball player. She married James Petty on May 23, 1954 and together they traveled the world in support of his career in the Air Force. During their marriage, they lived in Japan, England, and three different states (Texas, Florida and Louisiana.)

Mrs. Petty was known for her kindness, cooking and ready laugh. She was also noted for remembering her numerous grandchildren’s, nieces’ and nephews’ birthdays, and never missing an opportunity to send a card or note. She and her husband James shared a deep love of nature (especially wild birds) and their many pets.

A gathering of family and friends will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11AM. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lovie’s Fund, a charitable fund from Smith County Animal Clinic used to treat strays and animals that would otherwise be euthanized.

