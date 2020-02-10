OBIT: Mrs. Linda Alvis

Mrs. Linda Alvis, age 76, of the Flat Rock Community, died Saturday afternoon, February 8, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Sonja Filson and husband Tim of Lebanon; son, Trey Alvis and wife Rachel of Grant; 3 grandchildren, Seth Filson of Lebanon, Trista Filson of Lebanon, Lana Alvis of Grant; longtime special friend, Bobby Allison of Flat Rock.

Mrs. Alvis is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, February 13, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Wayne Malone and Bro. Floyd Massey will officiate. Interment in the Bethlehem Cemetery in the Tuckers Cross Roads Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Chris Hawkins, Ricky Slack, Chris Smith, Travis Poindexter, Alan Lane, Shawn Irving, Jack Simms.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Rome Baptist Church or Bethlehem Cemetery.

Sanderson of Carthage