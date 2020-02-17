OBIT: Mr. Carl Bruce “Sonny” Carter

Mr. Carl Bruce “Sonny” Carter

Mr. Carl Bruce “Sonny” Carter, age 68, of Carthage, TN, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Mr. Carter was born December 14, 1951 in Stonewall, TN, a son of the late Cecil Edward Carter, Sr, and Edwena Carver Carter.

He was also preceded in death by Brother; Cecil Edward Carter, Jr. Mr. Carter is survived by Son; Cecil Carter, III, of Las Vegas, NV. Daughters; Keshia Carter and Tamika Carter both of Ypsilanti, MI. Sister; Regena (Cornel) Morton of San Luis Obispo, CA. Brother; Lee (Ione) Carter of Johnson City, TN. Granddaughters; Niarra Coleman, Mahara Coleman, Isley Coleman, Amariah Carter, Joselyn Carter, and Ashley Carter. Grandsons; Gabriel Coleman, Jelani Coleman, Demetriac Carter, Christopher Carter, Kylon Carter, and Quin Carter. Great-Grandsons; Stephon Lyle and Amir Carter. Great-Granddaughter; Jai’lee Ryan.

Funeral Services from Mr. Carter will be conducted on Saturday, February 22, 2019 at 1 PM from the Gordonsville TN Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Interment will follow in the Ballards Chapel Cemetery in the Stonewall Community of Smith Co, TN.

Mr. Carters family will receive friends at the Gordonsville, TN Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 12 NOON until service time at 1PM.

Bass Funeral Home