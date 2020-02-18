OBIT: Mr. Jimmy Alson Braswell

Mr. Jimmy Alson Braswell, age 78, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away Monday February 17, 2020.

Jimmy was born July 30, 1941 in the Long Branch Community of DeKalb Co., TN, a son of the late Joe Alson Braswell and Doss June Denny Braswell. He was a graduate of Gordonsville High School. Jimmy worked and retired from the State of Tennessee working for TDOT in Smith Co. He was married to Rose Lee Moss Braswell in 1989 and she passed away on May 25, 2016. He attended the New Hope Baptist Church. Jimmy loved his mules and riding around in his wagon.

Mr. Braswell is survived by a son: Jeff Braswell and his wife Sharon of Carthage, TN; step-children: Vickie (Randy) Legge of Lafayette, TN and Missy (Ken) McKay of Alexandria, TN : grandchildren: Monica Braswell and Cody (Jamie) Braswell ; great-grandson Lane Braswell: brother Kenneth (Martha) Braswell of Elmwood: step-grandchildren: Kendra (Todd) Austin, Erica (Scott) Key, Rob Frazier and Keely (Joe) Pack; step-great-grandchildren : Allie, Avery, and Tate Austin, Addison and Noah Key, and Orion Jones.

Mr. Braswell’s remains are at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 1PM with Mark Medley and Bro Ronnie Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery with Todd Austin officiating.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 4PM until 8PM and on Wednesday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

