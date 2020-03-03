OBIT: Doug Roberts

Mr. Doug Roberts of the Flat Rock community died at 2:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon, February 29, 2020, at the Vanderbilt Wilson Hospital in Lebanon at the age of 62.

Mr. Roberts is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his sister, Dean Roberts Bailey, and brother, Eugene Roberts, were to make arrangements on Monday afternoon, March 2nd at 1 p.m.

Mr. Roberts was the son of the late Perry “Omar” Roberts Sr. and Ola Scott Roberts.

The complete arrangements will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

