OBIT: Katherine Albritton

Mrs. Katherine Albritton, of South Carthage, died at her Davis Street South home at the age of 91, surrounded by her family. She was pronounced deceased at 7:03 a.m. Friday morning, March 6, 2020, by Caris Hospice of Cookeville who had been assisting her family with her care during her final days.

Eld. James Crawford officiated at the 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, March 8th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

One of thirteen children of the late Dewey Bennett Sr., who died February 11, 1965 at the age of 68, and Bessie Irene Bellar Bennett, who died December 17, 1986 at the age of 85, she was born Mary Katherine Bennett in the Lancaster community on December 31, 1928.

Nine of her siblings preceded her in death, Lorene Bennett, who died as an infant at the age of four months on March 29, 1917, Ilene Bennett, who also died as an infant at the age of 2 days old, Lorene Elizabeth Bennett Whitehead, who died at the age of 57 on August 30, 1980, Milton Ernest Bennett, who died at the age of 66 on March 27, 1988, Sadie Louise Bennett Woods, who died at the age of 85 on January 18, 2005, Billy Bennett, who died at the age of 58 on February 5, 1993, Kenneth Leeroy Bennett, who died at the age of 54 on March 10, 1993, Dewey Bennett Jr., who died at the age of 71 on May 22, 1998, and Virginia Bennett Bates, who died at the age of 82 on June 7, 2013.

Mrs. Albritton was united in marriage in Carthage on May 4, 1946 to the late Jessie Howard “Shorty” Albritton who preceded her in death on April 15, 2015 at the age of 88.

The marriage ceremony was performed by then Justice of the Peace, the late H. H. White, who owned and operated the Western Auto Store across from the Smith County Courthouse where the law offices of Robin Moore are presently located.

Mr. and Mrs. Albritton were preceded in death by two grandsons, Richard Glenn Albritton, who died September 18, 2012 at the age of 44 and Joseph Andrew (Joey) Albritton, who died July 20, 2014 at the age of 31.

Mrs. Albritton was an accomplished seamstress and prepared delicious meals for her family and also for customers of the T-N-T Market in Gordonsville where she prepared home cooked meals for ten years.

Before beginning employment at the T-N-T Market she was also employed at the former Carthage Shirt Corporation for thirty six years.

Mrs. Albritton was a member of the former Bowlings Branch Church of God which was formerly located at the foot of Lancaster Hill.

Surviving are her two sons, Bobby Albritton of the Hickman community and Larry Albritton and wife, Kay Sircy Albritton, of the Pleasant Shade community; grandchildren, Rachel Albritton Slagle and husband, Phillip, Doug Albritton and wife, Deanna, all of Gordonsville; step-granddaughter, Amber Cockrill Maggart and husband, Nick, of Carthage; three siblings, Jimmy Bennett and wife, Augusta , Judy Bennett McMillan and husband, Bobby, Sue Rowland all of Lebanon; eight great-grandchildren, Matthew Albritton, Sam Albritton, Anna Albritton, Brooklyn Albritton, Gabe Albritton, Kyle Albritton, Bryson Slagle, and Jax Maggart.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE