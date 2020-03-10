OBIT: Ronnie Rock

Mr. Ronnie Dale Rock, age 67, of Smithville, passed away Wednesday March 4, 2020.

Ronnie was born June 7, 1952, son of the late James Edward Rock and Goldie Anna Vaughn Rock. He was married to Elaine Kay Dock Rock. He worked as an automotive mechanic and loved model cars and stock car racing. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the entire family.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Elaine Dock Rock of Smithville; daughter, Heather Rock of Old Hickory and a son, Dale (Cayla) Rock of Decatur, AL; step-children, Fredrick Holycross of Lebanon, Jeff Holycross of Manchester, Tanya Zeis of Florida and Mary Holycross of Texas; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; brother, John E. (Debbie) Rock of Cedar Lake, IN; two sisters, Diane (Tony) Higgins of Smithville and Glenda (Dan) Foster of Alabama.

Ronnie’s family request memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association.

