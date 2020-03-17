OBIT: Dillard Barnes

Mr. Dillard Ray Barnes, age 66, of Carthage was pronounced dead on arrival at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage after being discovered unresponsive by his wife at their Clemons Circle home.

Bro. Jackie Dawson officiated at the 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, March 13th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed near his parents in the Wilson County Memorial Park.

Born Dillard Ray Barnes in Lebanon on August 2, 1953, he was one of nine children of the late Dillard Barnes, who died March 24, 2007 at the age of 82, and Mary Frances Butner Barnes, who died February 6, 2014 at the age of 83.

Three siblings preceded him in death, a sister, Ruby Jean Barnes, who died at the age of 1 month old on May 3, 1952, and by two brothers, Kenneth “Cadillac“ Barnes, who died March 29, 2016 at the age of 53, Leon Barnes, who did at the age of 68 on May 8, 2018.

At the Wilson County Courthouse on May 14, 2002, Mr. Barnes was united in marriage to the former Rebecca Sue Key. The ceremony was officiated by Jim Goodall.

Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by two children, Jennifer Wade, who died December 13, 1997 at the age of 14, and Joey Key, who died January 23, 2010 at the age of 29.

Mr. Barnes was retired and was a skilled block, rock and brick mason.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of over seventeen years, are his four children, Donald Barnes and wife, Crystel Thackxton Barnes, Dawn Barnes Cooksey and husband, Dave, Frances Barnes Knox, all of Lebanon; two step-daughters, Stevie Avendano and Lori Harville, both of Lebanon, Justin Barnes and wife, Angel, of Murfreesboro; five siblings, Ann Barnes Breeding and husband, Willie, of Cookeville, Jane Barnes Garrett and husband, Randall, Eunice Barnes Kash, Bobby Barnes and Billy Barnes, all of Lebanon; fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

