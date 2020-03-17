OBIT: Jadwiga Sylwanowicz

Mrs. Jadwiga Sylwanowicz, of the Brush Creek community, died at 2:32 a.m. Sunday morning, March 15. 2020 at the age of 96 at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage under the tender care of Kindred Hospice in Cookeville.

Mrs. Sylwanowicz, a native of Poland, is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her daughter, Hedy Fender, and the family were to make arrangements on Monday, March 16th.

The complete obituary will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE