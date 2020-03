Mrs. Mona S. Maddox, of Hartsville, died at 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since February 8, 2018. Mrs. Maddox was 88.

Mrs. Maddox was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Private graveside services and interment were Friday morning, March 13th, in section five at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage.

