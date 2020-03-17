OBIT: Rhonda Bennett

Ms. Rhonda DeAnne Bennett, age 41, of Gordonsville, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Rhonda was born July 12, 1978 in Carthage, a daughter of Kathy Bogle Bennett and the late Billy Wilson Bennett. She was also preceded in death by a niece, Selah Dixon and nephew, Samuel Dixon. Rhonda was a 1998 graduate of Gordonsville High School.

Ms. Bennett is survived by her mother, Kathy Bogle Bennett of Gordonsville; sister, Alicia (Tim) Dixon of Pleasant Shade; nieces, Brittany Dixon and Elizabeth Dixon; nephews, Will Dixon and Matthew Dixon.

Funeral services for Ms. Bennett are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1PM with Bro. Charles Bogle and Bro. Tim Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 3PM until 8PM and again on Thursday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

