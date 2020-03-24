OBIT: Dorothy Jean Gibbs

Mrs. Dorothy Jean Gibbs, age 73 of Carthage, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Mrs. Gibbs was born July 16, 1946 in Gainesboro, TN, a daughter of the late Ernie Jim Jones and Maggie Florence Bennett Jones. She married James Robert “Bobby” Gibbs in 1965 and he preceded her in death on September 15, 1988. She was also preceded in death by Daughter; Tammy Elizabeth Gibbs on May 25, 2009, and Siblings; Thelma Mann, Lucy Roberts, Sidney Jones, and Mitchell Jones. Mrs. Gibbs worked for the Carthage Shirt Factory and Texas Boot.

Mrs. Gibbs is survived by Brother; Franklin Jones of Gainesboro, TN. Several nieces and nephews. Friend and caregiver; Ruby Crawford of Dyers Branch, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Gibbs are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1PM with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Visitation with the Gibbs Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 10AM until 1PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS