OBIT: John Donald Carson

John Donald Carson age 85 of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 9, 1935 in Smith County, he was the son of the late Walter and Lois Manning Carson and was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Carson.

Coach Carson was an educator and coach for 35 years, starting his career at Watertown High School in 1956. He later coached at Mt. Juliet, Madison, Dupont and McGavock High Schools.

He was a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. Coach Carson is survived by his wife, Dot Bailey Carson of Mt. Juliet; children, Keith Carson and his children, Stefany (Derrick) Bilbrey, Chance and Cade Carson and their mother, Cindy; Karen Fulford and her husband, Brett and their children, Bryce and Carson; Kevin Carson and his children, Eli, Micah and Kiah Carson and their mother, Michele; great grandchildren, Jase, Delaney and Holden Bilbrey; brothers, Glen (Ruth) Carson and Paul Carson; nieces and nephews.

The Carson family will gather for a private graveside service on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Jones Hill Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Miller and Bro. Hugh Fulford officiating. Pallbearers, Brett and Bryce Fulford, Cade, Eli and Chance Carson, Derrick Bilbrey, Mike Bailey. Honorary pallbearer are the other grandchildren and all former players of Coach Carson.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the 109 Church of Christ Building Fund or Alive Hospice. The Carson family is grateful for the kind words and messages of condolence. We intend to schedule a celebration of life when friends and family can gather together safely and consistent with our obligations to the community.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Carson Family.

