OBIT: Leo Martin Droste

Mr. Leo Martin Droste, age 83, of Hiwassee, TN, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Mr. Droste was born July 9, 1936 in Big Flatts, WI, a son of the late Claude Frederick Droste and Florence Lillian Johnson Droste. He married Evelyn Jacobson on August 11, 1956. Mr. Droste worked security at Cracker Barrell and also was a factory worker. He was preceded in death by Brothers; Carl Droste and Robert Edward Droste, Sister; Lottie Droste, and Son; Rex Allen Droste and Daughter; Roxanne Burley.

Mr. Droste is survived by Wife; Evelyn Droste of Hiwassee, TN. Children; Paul (Joan) Droste of Portland, TN, Connie (Doug Conyer) Benson of Portland, TN, Mark (Barbara) Droste of Smyrna, TN, and Cheryl (Larry) Flanery of Westmoreland, TN. Fifteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Sisters; Gloria Herr and Peggy Hendrickson. Former Daughter-in-Law; Kim Droste.

The Droste Family will hold private services at a later date.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS