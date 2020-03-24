OBIT: Royce Halliburton

Retired construction company owner, Mr. Royce Halliburton died at 8:15 p.m. Friday evening March 20, 2020 at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where he was admitted March 12, following a period of declining health. Mr. Haliburton was 83.

Bro. Jeff Burton officiated at the 1 p.m. funeral services from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home which were conducted Monday afternoon March 23rd. Burial followed in the Hudson Family Cemetery on Little Salt Lick Creek.

Mr. Halliburton was one of five children of the late Dow Eugene (D. E.)Halliburton who died at the age of 81 on September 4, 1993 and Nancy Ellen Franklin Halliburton who died at the age of 78 on July 15, 1995 at the age of 78 and was born Gerald Royce Halliburton in the Buffalo Community on March 4, 1937.

A brother Bobby Joe Halliburton preceded him in death on July 13, 2005 at the age of 62 after suffering a fatal heart attack.

Mr. Halliburton was a 1956 graduate of Smith County High School where at 6’2” he was an outstanding basketball player for the “Owls”. He was a member of the Latin, Spanish, Dramatic, and Camera Clubs.

On February 10, 1962 he was united in marriage to Kempville Community native the former Peggy June Hudson.

Mr. Halliburton represented the Defeated and Pleasant Shade exchanges on the Board of Directors for the North Central Telephone Company and before retiring served as board chairman and was instrumental in getting fiber optics and high speed internet connections and cable T.V. to the Defeated Exchange first. He served on the board from 1984 until 2014, a total of ten three year terms.

Their father owned and operated the D. E. Halliburton Construction Company until his retirement in 1972, then Royce and Billy formed the Halliburton Brothers Construction Company and built hundreds of homes and commercial buildings until their retirement in 2005.

In 1996 the Halliburton family including, Royce and Peggy, Billy and wife Karen and their daughter Kristen, Bobby and wife Linda and sister Barbara and her husband Milton traveled to Scotland to visit the ancestral home of the Halliburton clan which included Melrose Abbey.

Surviving in addition to his wife of over fifty eight years are their son, Stacey Halliburton and wife Jeanene; grandson, Dr. John Wesley Halliburton and wife Samantha and their children, Abigail June and Sebastian Berkeley; sister, Barbara Halliburton Acuff and husband Milton all of the Buffalo Community; brothers, Billy Halliburton and wife Karen Jones Halliburton of the McClures Bend Community, Charles Halliburton and wife Andrea Holliman Halliburton of Sparta.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE