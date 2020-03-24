OBIT: William “Buddy” Kemp

Mr. William H. “Buddy” Kemp age 81 of the Sullivans Bend Community died peacefully surrounded by his family at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning March 18, 2020 at his Sullivans Bend Road farm home. He was pronounced deceased at 9:04 a.m. by Asera-Care Hospice who had been assisting his family with his cancer care.

Bro. Wallace Caldwell officiated at the Saturday afternoon March 21st funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home. Burial following the 3 p.m. services was in the Boulton Cemetery located in Mr. and Mrs. Kemp’s yard.

He was born Willie Haskell Kemp in the Sullivans Bend Community on June 29, 1938 where he spent his entire life and was one of four children of the late Leslie Edgar “Lex” Kemp who died at the age of 71 on August 6, 1969 and Cleo Deltha Givens Kemp who died at the age of 76 on March 11, 1993.

In Rossville, Georgia on September 10, 1956 he was united in marriage to McClures Bend Community native, the former Joyce Etta Bennett.

Mr. Kemp loved tilling the soil, raising cattle and caring for his large farm located on the banks of Cordell Hull Lake where he spent many hours exercising his love for fishing.

He was a member of the Carthage First Baptist Church and attended the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in the Sullivans Bend Community near his home.

Mr. Kemp was a longtime member of the board of directors of the former Smith Farmers Co-op

Surviving in addition to his wife of over sixty three years are their two children, Debbie Kemp Whitner of Carthage, Jeffery Kemp of the Sullivans Bend Community; two sisters, Jean Kemp Caplenor of the Flat Rock Community, Evelyn Kemp Taylor and husband James of Old Hickory; brother, James Kemp and wife Donna Stout Kemp of the Helms Bend Community; five grandchildren, Brian Hackett and wife Melissa, Phillip Hackett and wife Stacey, Drew Kemp and wife Shelby, Samantha Tyree and husband Jon, Demi Kemp; seven great-grandchildren, Brannan, Conner, Kendra, Presley, Elijah, Payton and Cooper.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE