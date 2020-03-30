OBIT: Dorothy Reynolds

Mrs. Dorothy Shearin Reynolds, age 89, of Carthage, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.

Mrs. Reynolds was born April 7, 1930 in Shelbyville, a daughter of the late Thomas Alvin Shearin and Repsie Alice Crowell Shearin. She married Jared Smith “Smitty” Reynolds in 1953 and he preceded her in death on March 15, 2010. Mrs. Reynolds graduated from Smith County High School. She received her Bachelors Degree in Accounting and Secondary Education from Tennessee Polytechnic Intitute. Mrs. Reynolds retired from the Davidson County school systems after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Hickory Bend United Methodist Church, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Stones River Womens Company, and the Friends of Nashville Public Library.

Mrs. Reynolds is survived by son, Thomas M. “Tommy” Reynolds of Carthage. Several cousins also survive.

Services for Mrs. Reynolds will be conducted privately.

Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Flowers and donations will be accepted at the funeral home.

BASS OF CARTHAGE