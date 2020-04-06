OBIT: Evelyn Droste

Mrs. Evelyn Droste, age 81, of Hiwassee, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Mrs. Droste was born March 12, 1939 in Necedah, WI, a daughter of the late Jackob Jacobson and Beulah Perkins Jacobson. She was also preceded in death by husband, Leo Martin Droste on March 16, 2020; son, Rex Allen Droste; and daughter, Roxanne Burley.

Mrs. Droste is survived by children, Paul (Joan) Droste of Portland, Connie (Doug Conyer) Benson of Portland, Mark (Barbara) Droste of Murfreesboro, and Cheryl (Larry) Flanery of Westmoreland; fifteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; siblings, Jake Jacobson, Ledah Stalker, Glenn (Donna) Jacobson, Arlene (Robert) Droste, Carol (John) Buttner, and Emily (Robert) Bethkey.

The Droste family will hold private memorial services.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS