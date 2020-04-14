OBIT: Jean Massa Fields

Jean (Greene) Massa Fields, age 90 of Millington, passed from this life Monday, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville.

She was born Tuesday, May 21, 1929, in Baxter. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Esther (Henson) Greene.

Jean was named after Jean Marie Faircloth MacArthur. She was a graduate of Tennessee Technological University, and attended and taught at Baxter Seminary, along with husband Elmer Massa, later administrative assistant at Upper Cumberland. Motivated ambition in Jean’s early teens positioned her to be a private secretary to Dr. Harry L. Upperman and she continued her shorthand dictation into her later years. Jean also worked at Kemper Insurance in Chicago. Residing in Carthage led to working for the Smith County Board of Education and teaching Continuing Education. Her drive and work ethic proved successful in becoming the first comptroller for HCA under Dr. Frist. Jean later married W.E. Fields Lt. Col in the Air Force. Jean was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ.

Her gift of love was reflected by her many cherished friends, and her motto was keep on keeping on and never, never, never, give up.

You lived your life always thinking of others. You put others first with kindness, generosity, and love. You passed from this life as you lived it “not wanting to be a burden”. For the thousandth time, you were never a burden, yet you carried many burdens for others. We all have been blessed, warmed by God’s Light luminating through you and permeating our souls. Thank you Blessed Mother, Lovingly Melanie.

Jean is survived by: 1 daughter and son-in-law, Melanie (Massa) Shoemaker and husband, Dr. O’Farrell Shoemaker of Millington; 1 son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Greene Massa and wife, Susanne, of Cookeville; grandchildren, Dr. Cecile Shoemaker Churinetz of Denver, CO, James O’Farrell Shoemaker II, Millington, Daniel Scott Massa of Mt. Juliet; great grandchildren, Chloe Churinetz of Denver, CO, Forrest and Augusta Massa of Mt. Juliet; 1 sister, Betty Ann Gonzales of Smyrna; nephews, David Hayes, retired TN Appellate Court Judge of Union City, Dennis Hayes of Jackson, Gregory Gonzales, Commissioner of The TN Department of Financial Institutions of Smyrna, Christopher E. Greene of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Massa, second husband, W.E. Fields, 2 sisters, Ruth Mynatt, and Marguerite Hayes, and 1 brother, Charles Greene.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Reynolds Hospice House at 1520 W. Poplar Avenue Collierville, TN 38017.

A private family graveside service for Ms. Fields was held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Please visit www.crestlawnmemorial.com and sign the online guest register and send a message to the family.

Crest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.