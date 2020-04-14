OBIT: Theresa Weatherly

Mrs. Theresa Michelle Nichols Weatherly, age 56 of Carthage, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Mrs. Weatherly was born November 15, 1963 in Newark, NJ, a daughter of Tony Nichols and Eileen Nichols. She was also preceded in death by husband, Jonathon Key, Sr, on May 12, 2003. Mrs. Weatherly married Larry Eugene Weatherly on June 17, 2010 and he preceded her in death on December 17, 2019.

Mrs. Weatherly is survived by sons, Aaron (Bridgette) Key of Crossville and Jonathon Key, Jr, of Carthage; daughter, Aja (Curtis) Phelps of Carthage, two step-children, Larry (Stephanie) Weatherly and Amber Carrier; parents, Tony and Eileen Nichols of Monticello, NY; sisters, Antonette Nichols, Donna Morgan, Rose Nichols, Denise Nichols, and Regina Nichols; grandchildren, Grace Key, Nadiyah Grisham, Jonathon Grisham, Arrinna Grisham, Samuel Smith, and Ricky Smith, Jr.

Memorial services for Mrs. Weatherly will be held at a later date.

