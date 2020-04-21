OBIT: June Woodard

Mrs. June Hiett Woodard, of Gordonsville, died at 7:55 p.m. Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, at the age of 77 at the Lancaster Highway home of her daughter, following a period of declining health. She was under the care of Caris Hospice.

Mrs. Woodard is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her daughter, Bobbie Smith, and son, Mike Woodard, were to make arrangements on Monday April 20th.

Mrs. Woodard was the widow of Stanley Woodard and the daughter of the late Fred and Gladys Hunter Hiett.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

