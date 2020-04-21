OBIT: Peggy (Fella) Brimm

Mrs. Peggy (Fella) Brimm, a homemaker of Gallatin, died at the age of 88 on Thursday morning at 4 a.m., April 16, 2020, at the Gallatin Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Mrs. Brimm was at the Family Heritage Funeral Home in Gallatin and private graveside services were conducted Saturday afternoon, April 18th, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Crestview Memory Gardens.

Because of the Covid Executive Order # 17 & 22 there will be a Celebration of Mrs. Brimm’s Life for the public at a time and place to be announced.

Born Peggy Ann McCrary in Nashville on May 13, 1931, she was one of five children of the late Ellis Herman McCrary, who died at the age of 77 on December 16, 1978, and Donna M. Atwell McCrary, who died at the age of 74 on April 21, 1978.

Mrs. Brimm was also preceded in death by two sisters, Earlene “Bunch” McCrary Womack, Mary Agnes McCrary Parker, and by a brother, Bill McCrary.

She graduated from Gallatin High School in May of 1950.

In Gallatin on June 3, 1950 she was united in marriage to Gallatin native James Brimm.

Mrs. Brimm was a member of the Cairo United Methodist Church in Gallatin.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, James, of almost seventy years, are two daughters, Cindy Brimm Hawkins and husband, Stanley, of Gordonsville, Terri Brimm Bentley and husband, Al, of Gallatin; two sons, John Brimm and wife, Annette, of Gallatin, Mike Brimm and wife, Bev, also of Gallatin; sister, Jean McCrary Cage of Gallatin; twelve grandchildren, Chris Hawkins and wife, Ann, Rachel Hawkins Alvis and husband, Trey, Libby Boone and husband, Nathan, Becky Rogers and husband, Johnny, Brittany Stover, Allison Bentley, Hannah Patterson and husband, Dylan, James Brimm, Joshua Brimm, Jessica Mason and husband, Will, Christina Dougal and husband, Luke, Matt Brimm and wife, Amber; twelve great-grandchildren, Addison Hawkins, Christian Hawkins, Lana Alvis, Bo Boone, Luke Rogers, Lincoln Rogers, Levi Rogers, Gavin Stover, Mason Stover, Liam Mason, Logan Mason and Olivia Mason.

The Brimm family requests memorials to either the Ronald McDonald House, 2144 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212 or Avalon Hospice, 394 West Main Street, Suite A-3, Hendersonville, TN 37075.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Brimm family.

