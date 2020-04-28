OBIT: Clara Jo Ward

Mrs. Clara Jo Ward, age 85, of New Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Mrs. Ward was born February 10, 1935, a daughter of the late Lola Boyatt. She was also preceded in death by husband, James David Ward on November 4, 2001. Mrs. Ward was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in New Middleton.

Mrs. Ward is survived by children, Teresa (Jimmie) Winfree of New Middleton and Jamie (Eddie) Clayborn of Brush Creek; grandchildren, James (Heidi) Clayborn of Carthage, Jessie (Kyle) Harville of New Middleton, and Stefanie (Cyrus) Shores of Brush Creek; great-grandchildren, Hunter Weilacher, Isabella Clayborn, Kylie Harville, Addi Lyn Harville, Dallas Shores, and Jax Shores; seven siblings and several nieces and nephews.

The family will hold private services.

