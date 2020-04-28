OBIT: Mary Katherine Weatherly

Mary Katherine Weatherly “Kathy” passed away April 22, 2020. She will be remembered as a loving mother. She is survived by her husband, Joe Weatherly, son, Mike Pope; Joe’s daughter, Carla (Frank) Fisher; granddaughters, Lauren Reese and Shannon (Mark) Wakins; grandsons, Randall Vandervort and Brice Fisher; brothers, Garland (Earlene) Eastes of Grant community, John Eastes of Winchester, special cousin, Jane Hamlett, many nieces and nephews and special friends.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Joe Pope; parents, Ford and Nellie Eastes, and three brothers, James Eastes, Bill Eastes and Glenn Eastes.

Private services and burial will be held at Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. A public memorial service will be held at Victory Baptist Church in June.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s association or American stroke association.

Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in charge of arrangements