OBIT: Bryan “Little Red” Gibbs

Mr. Bryan “Little Red” Gibbs, of Pleasant Shade, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage on Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, following being found deceased at the home of a friend on Pleasant Shade Highway. He was 36.

Mr. Gibbs was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was to be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

A family memorial service will be conducted at a later with the date, location and time to be announced.

Born Bryan Glen Gibbs at the former Carthage General Hospital in South Carthage on October 10, 1983, he was one of eight children and the son of the late Horace Glen “Red” Gibbs, who died July 29, 2002 at the age of 73, and Mildred Sue “Tootsie” Woodard Gibbs Hughes, who died January 24, 1994 at the age of 51.

A brother, Michael David “Mickey” Gibbs, died at the age of 62 on January 10, 2015 as the result of a single car accident just west of the Cordell Hull Bridge on Lebanon Highway in South Carthage. He was also preceded in death by a half brother, Houston Hughes, who died in Nashville.

At the Morgan County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Illinois on May 13, 2011, Mr. Gibbs was united in marriage to Jacksonville native the former Meggan Theresa Kennedy, who resides in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Mr. Gibbs attended Smith County High School and received his General Education Degree.

Before becoming disabled, Mr. Gibbs was employed by the Bowling Green Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky in the maintenance department.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of almost nine years, is a special friend, Heather Hale Handshoe of Pleasant Shade; four sisters, Melinda Sue Gibbs Whited of South Carthage, Debbie Gibbs Murray and husband, Jerry, of the Flatrock community, Glenda Gibbs Arnold of Smithville, Lori Gibbs Bryant and husband, Thomas, of Rock Hill, South Carolina; two brothers, Mark Gibbs of Carthage and Jeremy Gibbs of Carthage.

