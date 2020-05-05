OBIT: I.H. Wilmore

Lifelong Pleasant Shade community farmer Mr. I. H. Wilmore, of Wilmore Lane, died at the age of 97 at 4:45 a.m. Monday morning, May 4, 2020, at the Alvin C. York V.A. Medical Center in Murfreesboro.

Mr. Wilmore is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his daughter, Marilyn Wilmore Johnson, will make arrangements at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, May 4th.

Mr. Wilmore was the last surviving of ten children of the late Jim and Etta Beasley Wilmore.

The complete obit will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE