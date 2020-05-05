OBIT: Marsha Gregory

Ms. Marsha Lynn Gregory, age 74, of Brush Creek, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Marsha was born on August 16, 1945 in Nashville, the only child of Marshall Everette Lassiter and Frances Broadbent Lassiter. She graduated from Glencliff High School in Nashville and received her Associates Degree from Vol State in Gallatin. She was a retired over-the-road truck driver and attended the Living Waters Church in Gordonsville.

Marsha is survived by three children, Shonda (Scott) Walker of Mt. Juliet, Lynnette Perkey of Gallatin, and Jason Gregory of Nashville; companion, George Black of Brush Creek; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Gregory’s family will hold private funeral services and interment. There will be a public Celebration of Life Service held at a later date which will be announced.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS