OBIT: Kyle Gabriel “Gabe” Carter

Kyle Gabriel “Gabe” Carter, age 34, of Florence, Alabama passed away May 4, 2020. A private graveside service was held Saturday at Bailey’s Chapel Cemetery.

Gabe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Robbie Carter of Carthage, Tennessee; grandmother Betty White; and uncle Phil Hampton.

Survivors include wife, Katie Cook Carter; mother, Philette Hampton Carter; father, Kyle Carter of Carthage, Tennessee; children, Kylie Carter, Triniti Carter, Kenzie Dickinson, Drew Cook, and Ethan Hanson; grandson, Koa Webb; siblings, Kiwana, Kasonna, Lecorey (Sarah), Demarkius, Deondre, and Jeremy (Emily); aunts, Nannette Martin, Jessica Stuart, Olivia Carter and Carmen Carter; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Gabe loved fishing and hunting. He was soft-spoken and kind-hearted. He loved his family, and he loved the Lord – “stay prayed up”!

