OBIT: Mary Mason

Mrs. Mary Jane Sutton Mason, age 82, of New Middleton, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Mrs. Mason was born March 30, 1938 in Old Hickory, a daughter of the late William Sutton and Rose Cornelia Gammons Sutton. She married K.D. Mason on October 16, 1965 and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2012. Mrs. Mason graduated from Dupont High School in Old Hickory. She worked at Norvell and sitting with people as a caregiver. She was a longtime member of the New Middleton United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Mason is survived by children, Ken Mason of New Middleton, Lavelia (John) Kelly of Brush Creek, and William “Buddy” (Sue) Collins of Brush Creek; grandchildren, Kimberly Mason of Bellefontaine, OH, Katrina (Stephen) White of Watertown, Christopher Bowman of Brush Creek, Dustin Garrett of Livingston, Dalton Mason of New Middleton, Sonia Collins of New Middleton, and Josh (Annasue) Collins of Brush Creek; eight great-grandchildren, sister, Betty Russell of Springfield and brother, Joe Sutton of Nashville.

Family and close friends gathered for private graveside services on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11AM at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

