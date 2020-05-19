OBIT: Charles “Ronnie” Bellar

Charles “Ronnie” Ronald Bellar, age 79, of Seymour passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 while at home surrounded by his family.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a military policeman. He graduated from MTSU. Ronnie prided himself on being a jeopardy and history buff. He also loved gardening and tinkering with different projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robin and Era Bellar; sister, Shirley Bellar Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Becky Bennett Bellar; his daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Chris Goodin; daughter, Veronica Bellar; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Melanie Bellar; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Ashley Bellar-Ryan and Josh Ryan; granddaughter, Savanna Goodin; great-grandchildren, June, Forrest, and Aspen Ryan; his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jacqueline Bellar; brother, Jacky O. Bellar. Several close friends and family members.

Special thanks to sister-in-law, Betty Taylor.

Private funeral services for Mr. Bellar was Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes with Pastor Aaron Bellar officiating. Public graveside services with the Bellar family were Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:30PM.

