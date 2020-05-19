OBIT: Leslie Shearl

Ms. Leslie Shearl, of Carthage, a forty two year employee of the William L. Bonnell Corporation in Gordonsville, died at 9:44 a.m. Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville where she was admitted May 11th.

Ms. Shearl is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her daughter, Jessica Shearl, was to make arrangements on Monday, May 18th.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE