OBIT: Peggy Tisdale

Mrs. Peggy Ann Woodard Tisdale, age 83, of Hickman, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Mrs. Tisdale was born November 22, 1936 in the Funn’s Branch community of Jackson County, a daughter of the late Virgil Woodard and Vela Sircy Woodard. She married Willie D. Tisdale on April 10, 1975 and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2020. She was also preceded in death by son, Anthony Franklin, on December 2, 2014, and siblings, Willie B. Woodard, Kenneth Woodard, Evelyn Hackett, and Ada Kemp. She had worked for the Carthage Shirt Factory for several years. Mrs. Tisdale was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Carthage.

Mrs. Tisdale is survived by sons, Bernie Franklin of Hickman, Scotty Franklin of Hickman, and Darren Franklin of Hickman; step-son, Gary (Norma) Tisdale of Lancaster; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Public graveside service and interment for Mrs. Peggy Tisdale is was conducted at the Sircy Cemetery in Jackson County on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2:30PM. Pallbearers, Greg Franklin, Damion Franklin, Doug Whitehair, Ethan Madewell, Ralph Woodard, and Hunter Franklin.

The family will hold private funeral services.

