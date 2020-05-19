OBIT: Rita Silcox

Mrs. Rita Carol Silcox, affectionately known as “Grammy”, age 70 of Grant, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Mrs. Silcox was born September 9, 1949 in Pineville, KY, a daughter of the late George Brown and Ann Brown Howard. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Jack Derossett and George Howard. Mrs. Silcox married Tom Silcox on March 20, 1986 in Carthage. She worked at Toshiba 25 years until her retirement. Mrs. Silcox was a member of The Lighthouse Church in Grant. She was loved and adored by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Silcox is survived by her husband, Tom Silcox of Grant; three children, Danielle Eldridge of Carthage, Doug Elliot of Defeated, and Dianna Harper of Carthage; foster daughter, Tena Morton of Kentucky; step-daughters, Elesha Denson of Grant, Kecia Silcox of Carthage, and Tonyia Stockton of Lebanon; sisters, Ruby “Aunt Red” Howard of Ohio, and Sara Derossett of Kentucky; brother, Pete Derossett of Grant. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial celebration for Mrs. Silcox is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 5PM at The Lighthouse Church in Grant with Pastor Doug Dillard officiating.

