OBIT: Ruth Hackett

Mrs. Ruth Wooten Hackett, age 91, of Elmwood, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Mrs. Hackett was born January 7, 1929 in Bluff Creek, a daughter of the late Elmer Dale Wooten and Mai Lynch Wooten. She was also preceded in death by infant brother, Dale Wayne Wooten; brothers, Bernice Dalton Wooten and Jack Donald Wooten; sister-in-law, Ruby Stallings Wooten; two stillborn siblings, and one grandchild, Jordan Cage Hackett.

Mrs. Ruth never lived anywhere except Smith County. She married C.E. Hackett on March 15, 1958 at Cedar Point United Methodist Church. They lived in the Town of Carthage then moved to Sullivan’s Bend in Elmwood. Growing up Ruth attended Bluff Creek School, a one room county school, until 4th grade when she transferred to Gordonsville Elementary. She finished elementary school at Gordonsville and then entered Gordonsville High School where she graduated in 1946 at the age of 17. She played basketball through elementary and high school. After school she worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for Cumberland Supply. She was a member of the Business Professional Women for several years, Carthage UMW, and Carthage F.C.E. Club. She loved her family and her church. She enjoyed the quietness of her home in Sullivan’s Bend. Mrs. Ruth said many times some days even the dogs don’t bark. She was a member of Cedar Point United Methodist Church since 1945.

Mrs. Ruth was looking forward to that glorious day to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Mrs. Hackett is survived by husband, C.E. Hackett; five children, Charles Edward (Rebecca Cather) Hackett, Ronald Wayne (Jayne Taylor) Hackett, Kenneth Nelson (Ellen Vuillod) Hackett, Angela Ruth Hackett (David) Watson, and Stephen Cage (Karen Huffines) Hackett; grandchildren; Casey Hackett (Eric) Swann, Catherine (Fiancé, Mark Allen) Hackett, Hunter (Fiancé, Jenna McKinney) Hackett, Alexandra Hackett, Tanner Hackett, and Georgie Grace Hackett; great-grandchildren, Dayne Swann and Taylor Swann; sister, Etheleen Gass of Gordonsville; sister-in-law, Patricia Hughes Wooten. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Public graveside services and interment for Mrs. Ruth Hackett were conducted on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:45PM at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The Hackett family will hold private funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mrs. Ruth’s memory be made to the Jordan Hackett Foundation, P.O. Box 45, Carthage, TN 37030.

