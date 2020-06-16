OBIT: Dinah Litherland

Mrs. Dinah Sullins Litherland, a recent resident of the Difficult community and a longtime Lafayette resident, was pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m. Friday evening, June 12th, after suffering an apparent heart attack at her sister’s home on Difficult Road. Mrs. Litherland was 53.

Mrs. Litherland is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her family was to make arrangements on Monday June 15th.

Mrs. Litherland was the daughter of the late Odell and Margaret Dickerson Sullins.

She was a longtime employee of the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she served as a nurse tech.

The complete obituary will be published in the June 25th edition of the “Courier”.

