OBIT: Marilyn Daigre

Longtime Pleasant Shade community resident Marilyn Beasley Daigre passed peacefully from this life into eternity, surrounded by her family, at 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening, June 5, 2020, at her Bay Meadows Avenue home in Fairhope, Alabama.

Mrs. Daigre was at the Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home in Fairhope where she was cremated and memorial services will be conducted at the Trinity Presbyterian Church on Mobile Avenue in Fairhope with the date and time to be announced later. Following the memorial services she will be entombed in the church columbarium.

Born Marilyn Ruth Beasley in Nashville on July 3, 1942, she was the second of five daughters of the late Pleasant Shade community farmer, Ben Hooper Beasley, who died at the age of 65 on December 5, 1976, and longtime Smith County educator Julia Elizabeth Chaffin Beasley, who died at the age of 91 on May 7, 2001.

All four of her sisters preceded her in death. They were Edna Earle Beasley Jones, who died November 23, 2006 at the age of 68, Robbie Sue Beasley, who died February 13, 1944 at the age of one day old, Barbara Ann Beasley, who died at birth on October 22, 1946, and Julia Faye Beasley, who also died at birth on September 21, 1949.

Mrs. Daigre was a 1960 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in commercial office occupations, was a member of the Future Homemakers of America, was in the spring festival, a member of the chorus, was a member of the junior play cast, served as basketball manager her junior year and her senior year was a member of the “C” Club.

At the Little Creek Road farm home of her parents in Pleasant Shade she was united in marriage on April 6, 1971 to Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and Ethyl Corporation Engineer Ronney B. Daigre.

Mrs. Daigre was a life-long dedicated wife and mother whose greatest joy was her family and the activities involving her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairhope.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of almost fifty years, are five children, Tracey Daigre Alonzo of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jennifer Daigre Sartain and husband, Parker, of Madison, Mississippi, Charles “Chuck” Daigre and wife, Penny Cook Daigre, of the Monoville community, Julia Dillehay Huber of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Scott Dillehay and wife, Laura Yeary Dillehay, of Cumming, Georgia; eleven grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

The Daigre family has requested memorials to Ecumenical Ministries of Fairhope, Alabama, 564 Fairhope Avenue, Fairhope, Alabama, 36532.

