OBIT: Walter Cook, Jr.

Mr. Walter Lee Cook, Jr, age 75 of Carthage, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Mr. Cook was born June 17, 1944 in Madison a son of the late Walter Lee Cook, Sr, and Beatrice Burrow Cook. He was also preceded in death by grandson, Isaac Cook and great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Matthews. He attended Lifepoint Church in Lebanon. Mr. Cook married Sarah Dean Burns on February 4, 2012. He was a self-employed dental lab technician. He enjoyed being on the water and loved fishing.

Mr. Cook is survived by wife, Sarah Burns Cook of Carthage; children, Bill Lee Cook of Collins, NY, and Robert Paul (Yolandi) Cook of Hendersonville; step-daughter, Tabitha (Carl) York of Ashland City; brother, Johnny (Anita) Cook of Goodlettsville; grandchildren, Robert Paul Cook, II, Lincoln James Cook, Liliana Snow Cook, Mason Bowles, Bronson Kriek, Kayla Matthews, Mitchell York, and Carson York; great-grandchild, Pasley York.

Celebration of Life services are scheduled to be held at a later date.

