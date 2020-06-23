OBIT: Betty Swindell

Mrs. Betty Reeder Swindell, age 78, of Lebanon, passed away June 20, 2020. She was born in Wilson County, daughter of the late J.L. and Lena Mai Sorrells Reeder. She was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School and was a member of the Flat Rock Church of Christ. She retired from Wilson County Court Clerk Jim Goodall’s office. She was preceded in death by infant son, Sam David Swindell Jr.; sister, Carolyn Rice; and two brothers, Tommy and Billy Reeder.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-years, Sam Swindell; daughter, Michelle (Lee) Randolph; two grandchildren: Bryce Randolph, Lexie (Jesse) West; three great-grandchildren: Maddux, Brantlee and Knox Randolph; three sisters: Virginia (Tommy) Curtis, Nancy Hayes, Linda George; and brother, Fred (Edwina) Reeder.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Wayne Hunt officiating. Interment – Bethlehem Cemetery. Pallbearers: Pat Reeder, Allen Reeder, Rusty George, Tommy Presley, Ryan George, Kirk Curtis, James Rice, Chad Clark.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Swindell family.

