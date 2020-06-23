OBIT: Dinah Litherland

Mrs. Dinah Sullins Litherland, a recent resident of the Difficult community and a longtime Lafayette resident, was pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m. Friday evening, June 12th, after suffering an apparent heart attack at her sister’s home on Difficult Road. Mrs. Litherland was 53.

Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Frank and her pastor, Gary Miller, officiating. Burial followed the 11:00 a.m. service beside her husband in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Born Dinah Michelle Sullins at the former Carthage General Hospital on October 2, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Odell Sullins, who died at the age of 79 on April 16, 1997, and Margaret Jane Dickerson Sullins, who died at the age of 68 on April 21, 2002.

A brother, Billy Randall Enoch, preceded her in death on January 28, 2017 at the age of 62

On November 3, 1992, in Hartsville, she was united in marriage to Charles Robert “Charley” Litherland Jr., who would precede her in death on December 7, 2017 at the age of 73, following over 25 years of marriage.

A 1985 graduate of Smith County High School, Mrs. Litherland attended Volunteer State Community College and was a Certified Nurse Technician for over 28 years. She was employed at the Hartsville Convalescent Center for 19 years and at Smith County Health and Rehabilitation for 9 years, where she worked at the time of her death.

Mrs. Litherland was a member of the Crossroads Fellowship in the Tuckers Cross Roads community.

Surviving are her siblings, Jo Doris Dickerson of Carthage, Deloris Clemons & husband, Bud, of Granville, Jerry Enoch of Lebanon, Lisa Culbreath & husband, Buddy, of Lock Seven, Mary Bilbrey of Difficult; a step-daughter, Danielle Layne & husband, Kenneth, of Athens; a god-daughter, Kailey Turner & husband, Travis, and their children, Calista & Aaron, all of Lafayette; a maternal aunt, Faye Johnson & husband, James, of Hartsville; several nieces and nephews.

