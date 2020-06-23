OBIT: Jimmy Farmer

Jimmie Franklin Farmer, age 87, of Franklin, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Hopkins Nursing and Rehab Center in Woodburn. Services were held Saturday at 2pm at Crafton Funeral Home with burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery.

A native of Hickman, he was the son of the late Joe Baker Farmer and Ernestine Anderson Farmer. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Joe Douglas Farmer and Donna Williams; and step-father, Fred James.

Mr. Farmer was a Marine Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was retired from Franklin Electric Plant Board. He was preceded in death by his wife – Marie Smith Farmer in 2019, 2 sons – Stephen and Richard Farmer and a granddaughter – Tamara Mitchell. Survivors include 3 sons – Maurice Farmer of White House, Angelo Farmer and Kenneth Farmer of Franklin; 2 daughters – Anna Pate of Franklin and Anita Chaffin of Georgia; 1 brother – Kenneth Farmer of Clarksville; 10 grandchildren – Jamica Stonebraker, Daniel Farmer, Wendy Fox, Donna Fromm, Mawell Farmer, Clay Melton, Brooklyn Farmer, Brea Farmer, Dustin Farmer and Savanah Farmer; 9 great grandchildren- Jasmine Stonebraker, Marlie Stonebraker, Shelby Farmer, Traci Hesson, Darren Groves, A. J. Farmer, Bentley Fox, Chloe Fox and Leah Farmer.

