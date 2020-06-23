OBIT: Marvin Harvey

Mr. Marvin Jay Harvey, age 75, of Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Mr. Harvey was born August 4, 1944 in Kalamazoo, MI, a son of the late Marvin Albert Harvey and Vida Mae Blue Harvey. He was also preceded in death by son, Dale Harvey and brother, David Harvey. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.

Mr. Harvey is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sally Sprandel Harvey of Alexandria; daughter, Toni Brandt of Christiana; three grandchildren, Mason Brandt of Murfreesboro, Daniel Brandt of Christiana, and Ashley Shuttleworth of Gibsonton, FL; two great-grandchildren, Daniel Brandt and Carson Brand; two brothers, Norman Harvey and Gerald Harvey; sister, Lynn Worthington.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. Harvey were held at the Mt. Zion Cemetery on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2PM.

